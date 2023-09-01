Four years, three varsity seasons and a 20-game losing streak poured from the eyes of Holy Family senior quarterback Gavin Frye after Thursday's 45-0 home victory.

Tears of relief, gratitude and pride were a window into his soul.

"I remember when I was a freshman, the seniors told me I would help create a legacy here," Frye said. "I promised them that no matter what happens, I would get the program back to where it should be. And tonight was how it should be."

The defense led the way. The group turned back a 13-play Academy Force drive in the second quarter, which included 10 consecutive plays inside the Fire 20-yard line. The Fire didn't wilt during the sequence despite multiple pass interference penalties. They regrouped and turned Academy Force over on downs.

More than prevent points, the defense added two touchdowns. Junior Griffin Murray and senior Thomas Red Wing III each returned an interception to the house only 23 seconds apart in the second quarter. Before the game, Red Wing was plucked from his usual running back spot but found the end zone anyway.

Holy Family outgained Academy Force, a collection of east metro academies and charter schools, 202-29 in first-half yardage and led 32-0.

"There were kids the last few years who didn't win a single game," Red Wing said. "So it feels great that we could leave a legacy here. This program is going way up. It's coming."

New head coach Dan O'Brien took over the struggling program and brought in Jeff Ferguson and Dave Nelson, Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Famers turned assistants. The work of new defensive coordinator Jeff Moritko, a longtime Ferguson assistant, also shined through.

"I couldn't be happier for our kids," O'Brien said. "I told them, 'You broke the streak; you're writing your own legacy.'"

Adults at the Victoria-based school remarked how much they enjoyed seeing a robust student section hang around until the end and join the players on the field. Frye plans to give his peers reasons to come back.

"I'm going to celebrate this win tonight," Frye said. "But tomorrow we will get right back to work to get ready for Dassel-Cokato next week."