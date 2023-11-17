Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minneapolis Washburn sophomore Madeline Kohel had the top score in the Class 2A diving preliminaries on Thursday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

Kohel had a score of 372.00.

Woodbury senior Gabby Mauder, the two-time defending state champion in Class 2A diving, was second with a score of 349.45. Maple Grove sophomore Ellis Landry was third with a score of 313.80.

In the Class 1A diving preliminaries, Austin junior Alayna Kennedy had the top score. Kennedy, who finished 13th at the state meet last year, had a score of 307.60.

Benilde-St. Margaret's freshman Bailey Monette was second with a score of 282.65.

The Class 1A diving finals will be held Saturday afternoon, and the Class 2A diving finals will be held Saturday evening.

The swimming preliminaries will be held Friday, Class 1A at noon, Class 2A at 6 p.m.