The two top-ranked runners in Class 3A cross-country won by big margins Saturday at the Eden Prairie Metro Invitational and kept their rankings secure.

Wayzata's Abbey Nechanicky and Robbinsdale Armstrong's Noah Breker remain the top runners in Class 3A in rankings released Tuesday by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.

Nechanicky finished 5,000 meters in 17 minutes, 17.1 seconds, more than 51 seconds ahead of second-place Luna Scorzelli of St. Paul Highland Park. Wayzata also won the team competition and is ranked first among Class 3A girls' teams.

Breker finished the 5K race in 15:23.7, nearly 41 seconds ahead of second-place Hamza Mohamed of Wayzata. Wayzata won the team competition and stands second in the Class 3A team rankings.

Breker has won three big events, starting Sept. 1 at the St. Olaf Showcase. He then won Sept. 8 at the Hopkins Bauman/Rovn Invitational, finishing in 14:57.20, the fastest time in history by a Minnesota high school athlete at a meet within the state's borders.

STATE RANKINGS

By the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Wayzata; 3. Rosemount; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Minneapolis Washburn; 6. Minneapolis Southwest; 7. Mounds View; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. Stillwater; 10. Edina.

Individuals: 1. Noah Breker, Robbinsdale Armstrong; 2. Nick Gilles, Minnetonka; 3. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 4. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North; 6. Elliot MacArthur, Mounds View; 7. Adam Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson; 8. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake; 9. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 10. Cade Sanvik, Osseo.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. Worthington; 2. Rock Ridge; 3. Big Lake; 4. Mankato East; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. St. Paul Como Park; 7. Monticello; 8. Becker; 9. Marshall; 10. St. Paul Highland Park.

Individuals: 1. Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine; 2. Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge; 3. Mikele Walu, Worthington; 4. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 5. Charlie Power-Theisen, St. Paul Como Park; 6. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 7. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 8. Noah Mahoney, Monticello; 9. Harris Gulbransen, Breck; 10. Sully Anez, Willmar.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. Perham; 2. Park Rapids Area; 3. Luverne; 4. St. Cloud Cathedral; 5. Heritage Christian; 6. Staples-Motley; 7. Nova Classical; 8. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 9. St. John's Prep; 10. Redwood Valley.

Individuals: 1. Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical; 2. Brandon Kampsen, Sauk Centre; 3. Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright; 4. Garrison Hubka, Kingsland; 5. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 6. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 7. Josiah DeMaris, Madelia; 8. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 9. Camden Janiszeski, Luverne; 10. Ryan Pierson, Butterfield-Odin

GIRLS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Minnetonka; 2. Wayzata; 3. Prior Lake; 4. Edina; 5. Farmington; 6. Hopkins; 7. St. Michael-Albertville; 8. Mounds View and 9. (tie) Centennial and Forest Lake.

Individuals: 1. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 2. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 3. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 4. Megan Lee, Bloomington Jefferson; 5. Madaline Lage, Waconia; 6. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 7. Taylor Isabel, Mounds View; 8. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South; 9. Teegan Anderson, Wayzata; 10. Claire Cashman, Minnetonka.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Marshall; 3. Willmar; 4. Becker; 5. Alexandria; 6. Mankato East; 7. Monticello; 8. Mankato West; 9. Rocori; 10. Mound Westonka.

Individuals: 1. Luna Scorzelli, St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 3. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 4. Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 5. Olivia Goebel, Albany; 6. Vivienne Larson, Benilde-St. Margaret's; 7. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 8. Allyson Sample, Marshall; 9. Kendra Krueger, Jordan; 10. Erin Eilers, Willmar.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Perham; 3. Staples-Motley; 4. Murray County Central/Fulda; 5. Luverne; 6. Minnewaska Area; 7. Winona Cotter; 8. Lake City; 9. Canby; 10. Wadena-Deer Creek.

Individuals: 1. Amanda Overgaauw, Murray County Central/Fulda; 2. Jade Rypkema, Nevis; 3. Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley; 4. Ashley Overgaauw, Murray County Central/Fulda; 5. Jenna Debates, Luverne; 6. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 7. Grace Morris, Perham; 8. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 9. Kaylee Walkin, Windom Area; 10. Olivia Pauly, St. John's Prep.