The boys tennis season begins where it left off last season. The two defending state champions are atop the state rankings.

Wayzata in Class 2A and St. Paul Academy in Class 1A lead the rankings released by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association.

St. Paul Academy has the top two players in Class 1A's individual rankings and three in the top 10. Zahir Hassan is ranked first, Winston Arvidson second and David Schumacher sixth.

Wayzata's landed two players in the top 10: No. 3 Aaron Beduhn and No. 10 Rishi Ranjith.

Rochester Mayo's Tej Bhagra is ranked first in Class 2A. Mahtomedi's Sam Rathmanner, who finished third at state last season after upsetting top seed Collin Beduhn of Wayzata in the quarterfinals, is ranked second.

State rankings

By the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association

CLASS 2A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Rochester Mayo; 3. Blake; 4. Edina; 5 (tie). Mahtomedi and Mounds View; 7. Orono; 8. Minneapolis Washburn; 9. Maple Grove; 10. (tie) Eagan and Lakeville North. Others to watch: Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Elk River.

Individuals: 1. Tej Bhagra, Rochester Mayo; 2. Sam Rathmanner, Mahtomedi; 3. Aaron Beduhn, Wayzata; 4. Brandon Pham, Mahtomedi; 5. Anthony Scheglowski, Lakeville North; 6. Kai Chen, Blake; 7. Soren Swenson, Mounds View; 8. Bode Campbell, Bloomington Jefferson; 9. Hugh Perrill, Orono; 10. (tie) Rishi Ranjith, Wayzata, and Jack Allaben, Mahtomedi. Also receiving consideration: Owen Skanse, Orono.

CLASS 1A

Teams: 1. St. Paul Academy; 2. Rochester Lourdes; 3. Breck; 4. Foley; 5. Rock Ridge; 6. Mound-Westonka; 7. Providence Academy; 8. Mounds Park Academy; 9. Minnewaska; 10. East Grand Forks. Others to watch: Crookston, Pine City, Mora.

Individuals: 1. Zahir Hassan, St. Paul Academy; 2. Winston Arvidson, St. Paul Academy; 3. Winfield Stephens, Providence Academy; 4. Carter Reinbold, Mound-Westonka; 5. John Gorman, Breck; 6. David Schumacher, St. Paul Academy; 7. Charlie Paul, Mound-Westonka; 8. Joe Sampson, Mora; 9. Josh Cook, Minnehaha Academy; 10. Garrett Webb, Mounds Park Academy. Also receiving consideration: Lincoln Dille, Litchfield; Jeff Cornelius, Thief River Falls; Isaac Thomforde, Crookston.