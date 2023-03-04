Josiah March had a number on his paper all season, his co-head coach Brian Wright said: 4 minutes, 34.46 seconds. The time to beat for the Class 1A record in the 500-yard freestyle.

March, a junior for Breck/Blake, touched the wall in 4 minutes, 34.39 seconds in Saturday's Class 1A boys swimming and diving state meet.

"It wasn't until really in the moment when I realized that I could get it," March said.

His individual title was one of nine victories in 12 events for Breck/Blake as the team won its seventh consecutive Class 1A team title with 408 points at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Seven in a row ties the record set by Rochester in 1953-59. St. Thomas Academy came in second with 204 points and Orono third with 167.

Breck/Blake swept the three relays, winning the 200 medley, where it is six-time defending champion; the 200 freestyle relay (three-time defending champ); and the 400 freestyle relay (back-to-back champ) by 12 seconds.

"We definitely are blessed with some athletes," Wright said.

One day after setting a state record in the 100 breaststroke (53.53), senior Charlie Egeland won the title with a 53.84. Egeland also won the 200 individual medley and was on two of the relays. But he was happiest with his record-setting performance in the preliminaries.

"I obviously wanted to try to beat it," Egeland said. "It didn't really work out. That's why I just wanted to go all out in prelims, just to get as many opportunities as possible to go after that."

Hutchinson junior Conner Hogan was the only non-Breck/Blake swimmer to win Saturday. He won the 50 freestyle and defended his title in the 100 butterfly with a Class 1A record time of 48.93. It took some convincing from his Hutchinson coach, Rory Fairbanks, earlier this season for Hogan to go after the 100 fly.

"[Fairbanks] said, 'I know you can break that record,' " Hogan said. "... The one thing that I really wanted coming into today was that record."

Chisago Lakes senior Jimmy Nord won the diving title with a 442.00 total after finishing third last year.

CLASS 1A STATE MEET RECORDS SET

100 butterfly: Conner Hogan, Hutchinson, 48.93. Previous: 49.28 by Grant Wolner, Winona, 2020.

500 freestyle: Josiah March, Breck/Blake, 4:34.39. Previous: 4:34.46 by Nico Losinski, Simley, 2022.