Spring Lake Park junior Jake Birdwell doesn't have to look far to find a player to emulate. He has Troy Merritt, Spring Lake Park Class of '04.

"The goal is to play professionally," Birdwell said.

That aligns him with Merritt, who has won three times on the PGA Tour since going pro in 2008.

For now, Birdwell is the Star Tribune Metro Boys Golfer of the Year, after winning the Class 3A boys individual championship with an 8-under-par 136 in the two-day state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club.

Birdwell first met Merritt in seventh grade, when Birdwell was making his first appearance in the state tournament. He received an autographed pin flag from Merritt from an event Merritt won on the PGA Tour.

"It was kind of cool meeting and talking to him since we're from the same school," Birdwell said.

Birdwell, committed to Illinois for college, finished with a flourish in the state tournament to become the school's first state champion. He birdied two of the final three holes and won by two shots.

"It was a crazy year, but super fun," Birdwell said.

The season came with a complication. Birdwell was one of five golfers originally suspended by the Minnesota State High School League for playing too many rounds in outside events during the high school season. The suspensions were lifted before section tournament play.

"It was a big relief when I heard that," Birdwell said.

Birdwell was ranked fourth in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association going into the state tournament. He ranked as high as second during the season, and not by accident.

"He works really hard on all aspects of his game," Spring Lake Park coach Jim Stern said.

"Jake is determined and passionate about golf. He is an incredible golfer, special player."