10:51 a.m.

Semifinals Friday is bustin' out all over

Welcome to semifinal Friday! This is the day that's widely considered to be the best of the tournament. Soak it all in, hockey fans.

In the afternoon session, it's the Class 1A quarterfinals with all of the top four seeds having advanced from Wednesday's quarterfinals. First up, it's No. 3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 2 seed Warroad. Cathedral defeated the Warriors 3-2 early in the season — very early, November — despite Warroad outshooting the Crusaders 43-25 in the game. Griffin Sturm scored at the very end of the overtime period.

Friday's second game features a rematch from last year of familiar foes: top-seeded Hermantown vs. defending state champion Mahtomedi, the No. 4 seed. These two teams have quite the history, at the state tournament and in the regular season. They've faced each other regularly since the 2015-16 season, with Hermantown dominating the head-to-head record, at least in the regular season.

Hermantown is 10-2 vs. Mahtomedi since 2015-16, including 9-0 in the regular season. The two losses for the Hawks have come in the state tournament: the 2020 Class 1A title game, which was Mahtomedi's first state championship, and last year's semifinals. The game last year ended thrillingly as Mahtomedi upset then-defending champion Hermantown 2-1 in the state semifinals. The game-winner came off Charlie Drage's stick in the final minute of regulation.

Hermantown's only state tournament victory over Mahtomedi was in the 2018 third-place game, a 4-0 shutout.

This season, Hermantown kept its regular-season success against the Zephyrs going with a 5-1 win on Dec. 16. The Hawks used a four-goal second period, starting with goals at the :15 and :40 marks of the period, to help coast to victory. Five different Hermantown players scored goals in that game.

The Class 2A semifinals, starting at about 6 p.m., start with No. 2 Chanhassen trying to make the state championship game in its first-ever state tournament trip. The Storm will need to weather the unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders, who knocked off third seed Centennial in the quarterfinals. Later, top-seeded Edina faces No. 5 seed Grand Rapids, which won Thursday's nightcap with a buzzer-beater goal to break a 1-1 tie with White Bear Lake with less than two seconds remaining in regulation.

It was an ending that gave perfect meaning to the phrase "the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat." White Bear Lake is still in search of its first state quarterfinal victory after 20 state tournament trips spanning decades.