Third-ranked Wayzata heads to No. 1 Minnetonka on Thursday, a clash of top boys hockey teams starting February with a bang. Can the Trojans end the Skippers' unbeaten streak? Last time out, nothing was decided on the scoreboard as the teams settled for a 1-1 draw. The game will be streamed on the KARE11 YouTube channel.

Other teams in their respective top-10 rankings as decided by Let's Play Hockey offer interclass warfare Thursday as Class 2A team St. Thomas heads to 1A Mahtomedi and 1A Orono ventures to 2A Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Here are the full top-10 lists:

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (17-0-2); 2. Edina (16-2-1); 3. Wayzata (17-1-2); 4. Chanhassen (16-4); 5. Maple Grove (13-5); 6. Benilde-St. Margaret's (14-4-1); 7. Andover (14-5-1); 8. Shakopee (15-3-1); 9. Eden Prairie (12-6-1); 10. St. Thomas Academy (12-6-2).

Class 1A

1. Warroad (17-3); 2. Hermantown (12-6-2); 3. St. Cloud Cathedral (16-4-1); 4. East Grand Forks (13-7-1); 5. Mahtomedi (9-10); 6. Orono (13-6); 7. Northfield (14-2-2); 8. Monticello (16-2-1); 9. Delano (12-8-1); 10. Alexandria (9-8-1).