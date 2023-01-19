Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A smattering of players representing top-10 teams in the latest Let's Play Hockey coaches poll were selected among North America's top skaters in the recently released NHL Central Scouting Midterm 2023 Rankings: Jake Fisher, Cretin-Derham Hall forward (108); Chase Cheslock, Rogers defenseman (146); Cooper Conway, Andover forward (159); Jackson Nevers, Edina forward (167), and Cayden Casey, Andover forward (195).

Games of varying intrigue this weekend include an orange and black affair as Grand Rapids plays Friday at White Bear Lake, a new addition to the top 10. The visiting Thunderhawks continue their metro area swing with a Saturday game at Hill-Murray. Those two programs share a rich state tournament history.

Also on Saturday, two more recent state tournament combatants, Hermantown and St. Thomas Academy, face off at 2 p.m. on the Cadets' home ice. Rogers at Centennial has Section 5 seeding implications, and Minnetonka at Eden Prairie means something in the Section 2 picture.

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey (records through Jan. 17)

1. Wayzata (12-1-1); 2. Minnetonka (13-2); 3. Maple Grove (12-2-1); 4. Chanhassen (14-1) 5. Edina (10-3-1); 6. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-4-1); 7. Rogers (9-2-3); 8. Andover (11-5-1); 9. Benilde-St Margaret's (10-5); 10. White Bear Lake (11-2).

11. St. Thomas Academy (10-5); 12. Lakeville South (8-4-1); 13. Centennial (8-4-1); 14. Eastview (9-5); 15. Shakopee (9-4); 16. Holy Family (10-5); 17. Stillwater (8-4-2); 18. Champlin Park (10-4); 19. Duluth East (9-6-1); 20. (T) Grand Rapids (11-5); 20. (T) Moorhead (8-7).

CLASS 1A

Warroad hockey standout forward Jayson Shaugabay is enjoying a January for the ages. So far this month: He surpassed T.J. Oshie for the Warriors' career scoring mark. He helped Warroad break Hermantown's unbeaten streak of 103 regular-season games against Class 1A opponents. And finally, Shaugabay was slotted first among Minnesota high school players (64th overall) in the recently released NHL Central Scouting Midterm 2023 Rankings.

Shaugabay and the undefeated Warriors are the undisputed top team in Class 1A, having turned back No. 2 Hermantown. But the battles at Gardens Arena in Warroad continue as Wayzata, the consensus No. 1 team in Class 2A, visits Hockeytown USA at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Warroad teammate Hampton Slukynsky ranked 26th among North American goaltenders.

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey (records through Jan. 17)

1. Warroad (14-0); 2. Hermantown (11-1-1); 3. Orono (12-2); 4. Mahtomedi (10-3); 5. East Grand Forks (9-6); 6. Northfield (10-4); 7. Fergus Falls (8-3-1); 8. Detroit Lakes (9-4-1); 9. Delano (9-6); 10. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (10-4-2).

11. Hibbing/Chisholm (10-5-1); 12. Two Rivers (12-3-1); 13. New Ulm (12-1-1); 14. Duluth Denfeld (10-6-1); 15. Albert Lea (11-4); 16. Rock Ridge (10-4-1); 17. Providence Academy (7-8); 18. St. Cloud Cathedral (8-6); 19. New Prague (9-5); 20. Wadena-Deer Creek (8-4).