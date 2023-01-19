The suddenly streaking Lakeville South girls hockey team has won eight consecutive games — tops in Class 2A. So why are the Cougars (15-2) sitting at No. 13 in the latest Let's Play Hockey coaches poll despite fewer losses than all but one top-10 team?

Strength of schedule. The Cougars will spend little time outside of the South Suburban Conference this season, which makes it tough to gauge their bona fides against the rest of the metro area.

Of course, playing better teams can have its disadvantages as well. Defending state tournament champion Andover dropped three spots to No. 5 after losing 2-1 at home Saturday to Hill-Murray. The Huskies outshot the Pioneers 32-18, but goaltender Grace Zhan led her team to the minor upset.

Looking ahead, the next three days offer compelling nonconference matchups of teams throughout the rankings. On Thursday, Hill-Murray plays at Holy Family. On Friday, Grand Rapids/Greenway plays at Andover with Section 7 seeding on the line. The visiting Lightning are led by exciting sophomore Mercury Bischoff (37 goals, 24 assists). Then on Saturday, a Suburban East Conference game pits visiting Stillwater at Roseville/Mahtomedi.

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey (records through Jan. 17)

1. Minnetonka (17-2); 2. Gentry Academy (15-2); 3. Edina (12-4-1); 4. Hill-Murray (14-2-1); 5. Andover (14-3); 6. Holy Family (15-4-1); 7. Maple Grove (14-4-1); 8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (13-4-1); 9. Benilde-St Margaret's (11-4-2); 10. Stillwater (15-4).

11. Moorhead (13-5); 12. Lakeville North (14-5); 13. Lakeville South (14-2); 14. Roseville/Mahtomedi (13-6); 15. Rogers (10-8-1); 16. North Wright County (7-8); 17. Blake (10-9); 18. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (11-5-2); 19. Northfield(11-6); 20. (T) Grand Rapids/Greenway (13-7); 20. Woodbury (13-7).

Class 1A

Let's Play Hockey released its latest coaches poll an hour before Proctor/Hermantown dropped the puck with Gentry Academy, meaning an upset victory to possibly propel the Mirage into the No. 2 spot didn't factor into the coaches vote.

The Mirage partied like it was 2021, when they beat Gentry Academy 3-2 in overtime of the Class 1A state tournament championship game. Tuesday's game featured the same score in the same circumstances.

A tough week for Proctor/Hermantown continues with a Thursday game at Edina.

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey (records through Jan. 17)

1. Warroad (18-2-1); 2. Holy Angels (14-3-1); 3. Proctor/Hermantown (13-4-2); 4. Simley (15-4-1); 5. Orono (12-3-4); 6. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (13-5); 7. South St. Paul (15-4-1) 8. Dodge County (14-4) 9. Crookston (13-4-2); 10. Duluth Marshall (13-5-1).

11. Mankato East/Loyola (14-5); 12. Fergus Falls (16-4-1); 13. Albert Lea (11-6); 14. Luverne (12-5); 15. Delano/Rockford (10-8-1); 16. Moose Lake Area (10-5-1); 17. Willmar (9-6-1); 18. New Ulm (11-7-1); 19. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (9-7-2); 20. Chisago Lakes (9-9).