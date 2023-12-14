Let's Play Hockey released this week's boys hockey rankings, and defending Class 2A state tournament champion Minnetonka remains on top. So does Hermantown in Class 1A.

How long will they pace their respective fields? As coaches like to say, it's best to take it one game at a time. That's because the Skippers (5-0) and Hawks (3-0-1) have schedules as deep and impressive as their rosters. Throw in the fact that hockey has goalies, and any given game could be an upset.

Before December is out, Minnetonka will face teams currently ranked 15th (Moorhead) and third (Rogers), and the final game of 2023 will be a monster — at No. 2 Wayzata.

Hermantown, meanwhile, mixes with three Class 1A teams ranked sixth to 15th (No. 6 Mahtomedi, No. 8 East Grand Forks, No. 15 Delano) plus Class 2A programs currently in ninth (Rosemount) and 11th (Shakopee).

Boys are back

The annual pull for Minnesota high school hockey players to leave early and join a junior team ostensibly for a better development opportunity did not appeal to several high-profile players.

Senior Kam Hendrickson is back in goal at Chanhassen, a team second only to Minnetonka in Class 2A, Section 2. And a pair of dynamic junior forwards return to propel their respective programs: Jackson Rudh (Park of Cottage Grove) and Cooper Simpson (Shakopee).

Milestone victories

Edina coach Curt Giles recently eclipsed 500 career victories. Hill-Murray's Bill Lechner began this season five victories short of 600, and Hill-Murray is 3-1-1 this season. He will become just the fifth coach to reach the milestone.

State rankings

By Let's Play Hockey

BOYS

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (5-0-0); 2. Wayzata (5-0-0); 3. Rogers (5-0-1); 4. Chanhassen (3-3-0); 5. Edina (3-1-0); 6. Benilde-St. Margaret's (4-0-0); 7. Hill-Murray (3-1-1); 8. Maple Grove (4-2-0); 9. Rosemount (6-1-0); 10. Holy Family (3-0-0).

Class 1A

1. Hermantown (3-0-1); 2. St. Cloud Cathedral (6-0-1); 3. Warroad (5-1-0); 4. Orono (4-2-0); 5. Northfield (6-1-0); 6. Mahtomedi (2-5-0); 7. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (4-1-0); 8. East Grand Forks (4-3-0); 9. Monticello (4-2-0); 10. Thief River Falls (2-2-1).

GIRLS

Class 2A

1. Hill-Murray (8-0-0); 2. Minnetonka (7-1-0); 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (6-1-0); 4. Edina (5-2-0); 5. Andover (4-1-2); 6. Maple Grove (7-1-0); 7. Northfield (9-0-0); 8. Moorhead (5-1-1); 9. Stillwater (5-3-0); 10. Lakeville North (8-0-0).

Class 1A

1. Orono (7-2-0); 2. Holy Angels (6-1-1); 3. Warroad (7-2-0); 4. Duluth Marshall (9-1-0); 5. Dodge County (8-1-0); 6. Proctor/Hermantown (3-5-1); 7. Breck (7-1-0); 8. River Lakes (6-2-1); 9. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (5-4-1); 10. Crookston (6-2-1).