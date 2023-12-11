The Breakdown Tip Off Classic provides high-quality early-season matchups each season. It can be a barometer to measure teams. If this year's event is an indication of the season to come, get ready for a wild one.

Six teams in the boys basketball Metro Top 10 were involved in thrillers: four games that were decided at the buzzer.

Class 4A defending state champion Wayzata, ranked second at 3-0, edged Class 3A defending state champion Totino-Grace (1-1), ranked fourth, 83-81 on senior forward Jackson McAndrew's off-balance shot from the left elbow at the buzzer. McAndrew, a Creighton recruit, scored 22 of his game-high 38 points in the second half as the Trojans rallied from a seven-point deficit.

No. 1 Park Center (4-0) clipped No. 3 Lakeville North (1-1) 81-79 when senior guard Casmir Chavis drove down the lane and made a floater at the buzzer. The Washington recruit finished with 23 points. Senior forward Jack Robison, a Wisconsin recruit, paced Lakeville North with 25 points.

No. 7 Hopkins (2-1) held off East Ridge 73-72 when the Raptors failed to get off a shot before time expired on their final possession. Hopkins led by 25 in the first half.

No. 9 Breck slipped past Alexandria 71-68 when the Cardinals missed a three-pointer at the buzzer. Mustangs senior guard Daniel Freitag, also a Wisconsin recruit, scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half. Gophers commit Grayson Grove, a 6-9 junior forward, was plagued by foul trouble and finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots for Alexandria.

This week's marquee matchup

Shakopee at Wayzata, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Here's a chance to see exactly where the No. 8 Sabers (3-0) stack up against the state's best. The Class 4A defending state champion Trojans (3-0) beat Shakopee 69-63 last season.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (4-0). Last week: 1

2. Wayzata (3-0). Last week: 2

3. Lakeville North (1-1). Last week: 3

4. Totino-Grace (3A) (1-1). Last week: 4

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (2-0). Last week: 5

6. Minnetonka (2-0). Last week: 6

7. Hopkins (2-1). Last week: 7

8. Shakopee (3-0). Last week: unranked

9. Breck (2A) (2-0). Last week: 10

10. Osseo (2-0). Last week: unranked