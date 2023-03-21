Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Eastview senior forward Myles Adams was having a quiet afternoon. It quickly turned resounding.

Adams' free throw and dunk in the final 33 seconds broke a tie and lifted No. 5-ranked Eastview to a 72-68 victory over No. 4 Minnetonka in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament Tuesday at Target Center. Adams finished with nine points.

Minnetonka senior guard Jalen Cain's three-point play tied it 67-67 with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining. The game was Eastview's after that.

"I give Eastview credit," Minnetonka coach Bryce Tesdahl said. "They made a couple more plays than we did down the stretch."

Adams' free throw came six seconds after Minnetonka senior guard Andy Stefonowicz missed the front end of a one-and one. Stefonowicz finished with 22 points.

Adams' dunk followed a block by 6-8 junior forward Jon Mekonnen on Skippers junior guard Greyson Uelmen with 11 seconds remaining.

"Jon was fighting it today with fouls," Eastview coach Paul Goetz said. "I told him on the bench that he was going to make a big play for us, and he did with the block."

Mekonnen, Eastview's leading scorer, finished with 10 points. Teammate Dylan Omweno scored a game-high 25 points, including the last eight of the first half.

"Dylan took over for us offensively," Goetz said. "He's a showman. He likes to celebrate."

Eastview (23-7) scored the game's first nine points as Mekonnen buried a three-pointer and made a layup. His foul trouble began a couple of minutes later. Omweno made sure Minnetonka (23-7) was playing from behind after that.

"That was a tough game," Goetz said. "There were a lot of momentum swings."