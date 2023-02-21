Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

All good things must come to an end.

No. 6 Wayzata (17-4) was rolling, winner of 17 consecutive games, when it took its turn falling victim to an upset that dropped the Trojans a few spots in the boys basketball Metro Top 10. Eden Prairie halted the Trojans' run with a 92-86 overtime victory Thursday in a Lake Conference matchup.

Unbeaten and No. 1 Park Center (21-0) and No. 2 Lakeville North (20-2) continue to prove they are the heavyweights in Class 4A.

Among Class 3A teams, youthful No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret's (19-3) is closing in on No. 3 Totino-Grace (15-6).

This week's marquee matchup

Benilde-St. Margaret's at Orono, 7 p.m. Friday

The Red Knights had their way with Orono (17-5) in the first meeting, 78-59. Orono, sitting just outside the top 10, will be seeking revenge and looking to get back in the rankings.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (21-0)

2. Lakeville North (20-2)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (15-6)

4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (19-3)

5. DeLaSalle (3A) (20-4)

6. Wayzata (17-4)

7. Buffalo (19-4)

8. Minnetonka (17-5)

9. Holy Family (2A) (20-2)

10. Eastview (16-6)