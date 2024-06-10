2024 All-Metro baseball first team

Tyler Guerin, Mounds View, senior

Righthanded pitcher/first base/third base

College: Iowa

Let Iowa coach Rick Heller sum it up: "Tyler will come to Iowa with the ability to contribute both on the mound and at the plate. He has a frame [6-7, 210 pounds] to be a middle-of-the-order presence. On the mound, Tyler possesses a three-quarter arm slot. Paired with his size, this gives him incredible deception. The fastball has been up to 94 mph with great ability to command the zone."

Ethan Felling, Mahtomedi, junior

Lefthanded pitcher/outfielder

College: Texas Christian

Zephyrs coach Rob Garry knew he had a special player in Felling three years ago. "Ethan quickly proved he was much more than a lefthanded pitcher," Garry said. "A very rangy and athletic center fielder, he has been a key contributor to three state tournament teams." Felling hit .419 with 28 RBI and 21 runs scored. He also went 4-0 on the mound with a 0.85 ERA, striking out 49 in 33 innings.

Noah Filer, Wayzata junior

Righthanded pitcher

College: Purdue

Filer burst onto the scene this year. He is 7-0 with one save, an ERA of 0.66 and WHIP of 0.78. He struck out 63 in 42⅓ innings. "Noah has performed beyond my expectation but equal to his own," Trojans coach Bobby DeWitt said. "He is an example of confidence and calm on the mound. He keeps his composure at all times and never shows his emotions."

Paul Jones II, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior

First baseman/lefthanded pitcher

College: Maryland

Jones hit .355 with three home runs despite teams pitching around him (22 walks this season). He also went 3-1 on the mound with a 1.74 ERA. "P.J. cherishes the big-game opportunities to impact the game," Raiders coach Buzz Hannahan said. "He is a special player dedicated to be the best baseball player on the field and person off," Hannahan said. "A big-time competitor driven to win."

Caleb Koskie, Benilde-St. Margaret's, senior

Outfielder/righthanded pitcher

College: Indiana

"Arguably, one of the best all-around players in the state," Red Knights coach Andy Judkins said. "He has the ability to change the game both in the box and on the mound." Koskie is hitting .464 with five home runs, 28 runs scored and 25 RBI. He has also walked 30 times. On the mound, Koskie is 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA. "A true competitor and leader," Judkins said.

Riley Leatherman, Wayzata, senior

Righthanded pitcher/shortstop

College: North Carolina

"With the game on the line or in a must-win situation, Riley is the one who gets the ball," DeWitt said. The Trojans' ace is 6-0 this season, 11-1 over the past two years, with an ERA of 1.21 and WHIP of 1.24. "He is an absolute competitor on the field and a true leader off the field," DeWitt said. "He has been a rock on the mound for the past two seasons."

Zach Peta, Eden Prairie, senior

Lefthanded pitcher/outfielder

College: Sioux Falls

Peta is your perfect example of a pitcher and not a thrower. He won all eight of his starts this year, giving up one or no runs in seven of them. He had an ERA of 0.91, WHIP of 0.83 and struck out 72 in 46 innings. "Zach was the epitome of an ace this year," Eagles coach Scott Hackett said. "He is a true competitor with a tireless work ethic and an ability to throw three pitches for strikes in any count."

Riane Ritter, Rogers, senior

Righthanded pitcher/first base/third base

College: St. Thomas

"Riane has been lights-out all season," Royals coach Brian Harapat said. Ritter went 7-2 with one save, allowing only six earned runs (0.66 ERA). He struck out 104 in 63⅔ innings. "He is one of the most dominant pitchers I have coached or coached against in my 20 years of coaching high school baseball," Harapat said. Ritter was also a .300 hitter with 16 RBI.

Luke Skinner, East Ridge, senior

Shortstop

College: Loyola Marymount

The slick-fielding Skinner has developed into an offensive weapon for the Raptors. He is hitting .425 with an on-base percentage of .533. Skinner has 10 doubles and two home runs, and he has scored 23 runs. "He is physically talented but has come to learn the smaller aspects of the game that are not always seen," Raptors coach Brian Sprout said.

Second team

Max Arlich: Lefthanded pitcher • East Ridge, senior. "The only thing Max cares about is how he can help the team," Sprout said. He is 4-2 — closing in on 20 career victories — with two saves while striking out 68 in 48⅔ innings. College: Texas A&M

Will Haas: Lefthanded pitcher/outfielder • Rockford, junior. "Will has been dominant all year long on the mound and as a hitter," Rockets coach Cody Hallahan said. Haas is 8-1 on the mound with a 0.99 ERA, striking out 141 in 70⅔ innings. He also hit .381 with two home runs. College: Tennessee

Hudson Johnson: Lefthanded pitcher/first base/outfield • Prior Lake, senior. "He is a guy that gave us a chance to win any time he stepped on the mound," Lakers coach Zach Hendrikson said. Johnson was 5-1 with a 0.94 ERA, striking out 78 in 52 innings. College: Cincinnati

Drew Law: Catcher/outfield • Andover, junior. "Drew is a five-tool player who plays excellent defense behind the plate and in the outfield," Huskies coach Pete Andersen said. He hit .415 with an on-base percentage of .563 while belting four home runs. College: uncommitted

Lucas McNellis: Catcher • Woodbury, senior. An outstanding signal-caller with great arm strength to shut down opposing runners. He batted .381 with 14 extra-base hits, including three home runs. College: St. Thomas

Evan Nelson: Third base • Hastings, senior. Nelson hit .438 with five home runs. "Evan is one of the best high school hitters that I have been around, and I got a front row seat to it for three years," Raiders coach Ryan Stoffel said. College: uncommitted

Kelin Rasmussen: Third base • Farmington, senior. "Kelin's played some of the best defense I've ever seen at third base," Tigers coach Jon Graff said. "He's athletic, has great hands and a strong arm." He has also hit two home runs, scored 22 runs and stolen eight bases. College: uncommitted

Michael Reem: Catcher • Wayzata, senior. Reem enjoyed an excellent season behind and at the plate. He hit .385 with three home runs and 26 RBI. "His senior year performance will easily go down as one of the best Wayzata catchers of all time," DeWitt said. College: Minnesota Duluth

Charley Rowan: Third base • Stillwater, senior. "He was Mr. Clutch with half of his RBI [16] coming with two outs," Ponies coach Mike Parker said. An outstanding fielder, Rowan hit .438 with three home runs and 32 RBI. College: Wisconsin-LaCrosse

HONORABLE MENTION

Joe Baldus: Righthanded pitcher • Farmington, junior. College: uncommitted

Adam Deselich: Outfield/lefthanded pitcher • Wayzata, senior. College: uncommitted

Jonathan Dobis: Righthanded pitcher/outfield • St. Thomas Academy, senior. College: Minnesota

Charlie Gearen: First base/righthanded pitcher • Benilde-St. Margaret's, senior. College: Gustavus Adolphus

Andrew Gette: Righthanded pitcher • Mounds View, sophomore. College: uncommitted

Nick Johnson: Lefthanded pitcher • Shakopee, junior. College: uncommitted

Will Koeppen: Shortstop/righthanded pitcher • Minnetonka, senior. College: St. Thomas

Brandon Lund: Righthanded pitcher • Farmington, junior. College: uncommitted

Jonah Moulton: Righthanded pitcher/third base • Heritage Christian, junior. College: uncommitted

Ethan Pettis: Third base/righthanded pitcher • Blaine, senior. College: Minnesota Duluth

Aiden Smith: Righthanded pitcher/outfield • Rockford, senior. College: Iowa Central CC

Ben Snider: Lefthanded pitcher • Prior Lake, junior. College: uncommitted

How the teams were chosen

The All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.

Past Metro Players of the Year

2023: Drew Rogers, Mounds View

2022: Kris Hokenson, St. Louis Park

2021: Will Rogers, Mounds View

2020: No season

2019: Drew Gilbert, Stillwater

2018: Nick Juaire, Lakeville North

2017: Sam Carlson, Burnsville

2016: Nick Hanson, Prior Lake

2015: Eddie Estrada, Litchfield

2014: Sam Hentges, Mounds View

2013: Logan Shore, Coon Rapids; Max Knutson, Mounds View

2012: Shore

2011: Ryan Busch, Roseville

2010: Tom Windle, Osseo

2009: Ryan Abrahamson, Tartan

2008: Brad Hand, Chaska

2007: Danny Miller, Eden Prairie

2006: Jed Hanson, Forest Lake

2005: Dan Leslie, Henry Sibley

2004: Tim Radmacher, Rosemount

2003: Aaron Jenkins, Champlin Park

2002: Marcus McKenzie, Minnetonka

2001: Joe Mauer, Cretin-Derham Hall

2000: T.J. Prunty, St. Paul Academy

1999: Luke Appert, Park of Cottage Grove

1998: Ryan Klocksein, Minnetonka

1997: Mark Pedersen, Mounds View

1996: Ben Birk, Cretin-Derham Hall

1995: Justin Dudinsky, Brooklyn Center

1994: Jake Schaffer, Holy Angels

1993: Chris Schwab, Cretin-Derham Hall

1992: Dave Lance, Irondale

1991: Ryan Kjos, Hopkins

1990: Tom Nevers, Edina

1989: Nevers











