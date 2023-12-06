1. Park Center: The Pirates have played for the Class 4A title the past two years, winning in 2022 and finishing as the runner-up in 2023. With three of the top 20 players in the state returning, it's hard to envision them anywhere else in 2024.

2. Wayzata: The Class 4A defending state champion welcomes back the state's best player in the Class of 2024, 6-9 forward Jackson McAndrew. He will need help from the supporting cast if Wayzata plans on reaching the finals for the fourth consecutive year.

3. Lakeville North: Having made 10 appearances in the Class 4A state tournament since 2012, coach John Oxton's squad is always solid and fundamentally sound. Senior forward Jack Robison will carry a heavy load early in the season for the inexperienced group.

4. Totino-Grace (3A): The Class 3A defending state champion has its sights set on repeating. The Eagles lost four significant players, so it's time to reload, and their youth might mean it takes some time to become a cohesive unit.

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A): A talented team, but the Red Knights haven't appeared in the state tournament since 2010. Coach Damian Johnson, a former Gophers player, is looking to return this program to prominence.

6. Minnetonka: Once again, the Skippers will count on speed to overcome a lack of size. A repeat trip to the Class 4A state tournament is possible.

7. Hopkins: The Royals also will count on their backcourt to lead the way. The perennial power will look to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2020.

8. Lakeville South: The Cougars, coming off a 17-12 season, also are strong in the backcourt. A lack of inside presence could prove detrimental.

9. East Ridge: The Raptors are a heavy favorite in the Suburban East Conference, but they have struggled to get out of the section, their lone state tournament appearance coming in 2019. Sophomore guard Cedric Tomes will be counted on to change their fate.

10. Breck (Class 2A): A solid backcourt got even better with the addition of senior Daniel Freitag, who transferred from Bloomington Jefferson. The Mustangs haven't been to the Class 2A state tournament since 2006, their only appearance, and look to change that in 2024.