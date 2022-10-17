Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The state's top-ranked girls' basketball recruit in the Class of 2023, St. Michael-Albertville guard Tessa Johnson, will announce her college selection Wednesday morning.

Johnson's coach, Kent Hamre, said she would reveal her decision at 8 a.m. Johnson has narrowed her list to three schools: Minnesota, Baylor and South Carolina. She is 25th in ESPN's HoopGurlz national ratings, 12 spots ahead of Hopkins guard 5-11 Nunu Agara, who has committed to Stanford.

Johnson averaged 21.5 points per game as a junior. She was coming back from a broken femur in her left leg suffered before her sophomore season.

St. Francis' Bothun picks North Dakota

St. Francis senior Matthew Bothun verbally committed Friday to North Dakota's men's basketball program.

Bothun, a 6-9 forward who scores inside and from beyond the three-point line, averaged 25.8 points per game his junior season. He had three 37-point performances in a five-game span and sits eighth on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,048 career points.

Bothun also averaged nine rebounds, three assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He missed the start of last season after having his gallbladder removed.