Tatumn Nyen

Chanhassen • lacrosse

The senior captain's smile is still sparkling.

"I have not come down from the high of that game yet," Nyen said. "It was exciting."

The two biggest goals of Nyen's career propelled Chanhassen to victory in its section final and to its second consecutive state tournament appearance. The sixth-ranked Storm (13-3) were the runner-up a year ago.

"It was clear that she wanted to win that game and was going to do everything possible to make that happen," Chanhassen coach Carly Goetz said. "Tatumn's performance showed her heart and how much she is willing to give of herself for a win."

Nyen scored with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining in the second overtime, giving the Storm a 16-15 victory over No. 8 Eden Prairie. It was her fifth goal of the game and 31st of the season.

'We worked really hard for the winning goal," Nyen said. "It was very stressful."

She scored the equalizer with 14 seconds remaining. The midfielder's other three goals came in the first half.

"I was trying to do anything to extend our season," Nyen said. "The tying goal was so spectacular. I thought I was dreaming."

Torger Ohe

Edina • golf

A sophomore, Ohe has established himself as one of the best in the state. Ohe, ranked No. 3 in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association, shot a 13-under-par 131 to earn medalist honors in the Class 3A, Section 6 tournament at Braemar Golf Course. "Torger is a special talent, with unlimited potential," Hornets coach Mike McCollow said.

Jordyn Borsch

Maple Grove • track

A sprinting phenom, Borsch concluded her career in style. The senior swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes in the Class 3A state meet. She established a state record in the 100 with a time of 11.65 seconds, breaking the mark of 11.67 set by Jedah Caldwell of Chanhassen in 2016. She won the 200 in 23.70 and the 400 in 54.44.

Maximus Sims

St. Thomas Academy • baseball

Sims, a junior, isn't afraid of pressure situations. He delivered a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning, capping the Cadets' five-run rally for a 6-5 victory over Holy Angels for the Class 3A, Section 3 championship. "His leadership at the plate and in center field have had a major impact on the team this post-season," Cadets coach Bobby Thompson said.

Grace Petzold

Providence Academy • golf

The senior shot a 3-under-par 141, garnering medalist honors and leading the Lions to the Class 2A, Section 5 team championship at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. Petzold, who was the medalist in 10 events in the regular season, is ranked 15th in the state. She tied for ninth place in the state tournament a year ago.

Richlu Tudee

Champlin Park • track

Tudee capped his senior season in grand fashion, winning the 200 dash in 20.99 seconds and running a leg on the Rebels' victorious 4x100 relay team, which posted a time of 41.63. It was the third consecutive state title for the school's 4x100 relay squad. He also finished third in the 100 with a time of 10.56.

Paige Zender

Rosemount • softball

The senior first baseman put on a hitting clinic in helping the Irish to the Class 4 state championship. In three state tournament victories, the Iowa State recruit went 5-for-8, including four home runs, with six runs scored and eight RBI. "Paige has come through for us so many times, and she is just really tough mentally at the plate," Irish coach Tiffany Rose said.

