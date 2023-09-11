MARISSA LONG

Chanhassen • cross-country

A senior, Long has gradually made strides to join the state's best runners. She appears destined for a breakout final season.

Long won her second consecutive race to start the season, taking first place in the Bauman/Rovn Invitational with a time of 18 minutes, 29.37 seconds over the 5,000-meter course at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.

"Gale Woods is one of Marissa's favorite courses so I knew she would be ready to compete," Chanhassen coach Jessica Matheson said. "She took charge of the race by taking the lead from the beginning and never looked back."

Long, ranked seventh in Class 3A by the Minnesota High School Cross Country Coaches Association, earlier won the Chaska Invitational.

"I have been pretty happy with my two races," Long said.

Long is coming off a fourth-place finish in the state meet last year. She was eighth as a sophomore.

"My training has progressed each year, and it's reflected in my results," Long said. "My workouts are more intense, and I continue to better myself. I want to be in the mix at the state meet."

KAMERON FOX

Cooper • football

The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes in a 41-6 victory over Minneapolis Southwest, leading the Hawks to a 2-0 start to the season. "He commanded the offense and was able to spread the ball around to multiple receivers," Hawks assistant coach Tony Patterson said.

TRISTA CROSBY

Blaine • soccer

Crosby's name isn't going to show up on the scoresheet very often. A sophomore, she is one of the leaders of the Class 3A, No. 6 Bengals' stellar defense that hasn't allowed a goal in five games. "She is verbal and understands the game," Blaine coach Scott Zachmann said. "She's not flashy, but she gets it done with ease and consistency."

MASON AARNESS

St. Paul Como Park • cross-country

A senior, Aarness is looking to crack the top 10 in the Class 2A rankings. Aarness posted a winning time of 9:55 in the St. Paul 2-mile at Battle Creek Regional Park. "Mason is driven to succeed in athletics," Cougars coach Tim Kersey said. "He is ready, willing and able to put in the miles in order to reach his goals." He finished 22nd in the state meet a year ago.

OLIVIA SWENSON

Wayzata • volleyball

Swenson, committed to the Gophers for college, has been the key to the Trojans' 8-0 start, including winning the Southwest Minnesota Challenge championship over the weekend. She had 49 kills last week and has more than 70 this season. "Olivia carries a big load for our team" Wayzata coach Scott Jackson said. "She is keyed by our opponents often as they set up their defense. She's an enormous part of our success."

EMMETT BROWN

Minneapolis Washburn • soccer

A senior forward, Brown has been instrumental in helping the Class 3A, No. 1 Millers start 6-1. He has 13 goals and five assists against a schedule that has included three top-10 teams. "He has led us with a tremendous work ethic and ability to find the back of the net," Millers coach Aaron Percy said.

KEIRA SCHMIDT

Eagan • volleyball

Schmidt directed the Class 4A, No. 5 Wildcats to the Shakopee Invitational championship, making 26 kills with only one error and 14 blocks in four matches. "She is someone we relied on heavy and will continue to do so," Eagan coach McKenna Melville said. "She is a student of the game, always wanting to get better."

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.