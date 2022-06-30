Hideki Matsuyama, who won the 2021 Masters, committed to play in the 3M Open next month.

The PGA Tour event runs from July 21-14 at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine.

Matsuyama finished tied for seventh at the 3M Open in 2019, the first year of the tournament.

He won the Sony Open in Hawaii at the start of the year and was fourth at the U.S. Open. He also has two World Golf Championship titles and ended last year with a win at the Zozo Championship in Tokyo.

Two other top 25 ranked players — Tony Finau and Sungjae Im — are also set to play in the 3M Open.