These 10 recipe-related Startribune.com stories captured the most reader interest in 2021.

A winning contest: The No. 1 entry underlines just how much Star Tribune readers love to bake, because, yes, the year's most-read recipe, by far, is the winner of the 2021 Star Tribune Holiday Cookie contest. It's Lemon Rosemary Cremes, by Minneapolis baker Cynthia Baxter, and it's delicious. Find the recipe here. (Our four finalist recipes were also extremely popular: Buttery Blueberry Buttons, Diablo Snowballs, Malted Milk Ball Cookies and Tiramisu Twists).

More cookies! Contributor and intrepid cookie baker Kevyn Burger wrote a September story about an unfamiliar ingredient that produces "a cookie so tender and so tantalizing that it truly melts on the tongue." That (pungent) ingredient? Baker's ammonia. The story includes recipes for "Doughys" and Lemon Crackers; find them here.

A tasty DIY project: Writer Marc Silver discussed a recent revelation with Taste readers in early January. "While some pandemic bakers tried their hand at sourdough bread, I dove into graham crackers," he wrote. Find recipes for Graham Crackers and Whole Wheat Graham Crackers here.

An ode to rhubarb: In May, Kim Ode, former Star Tribune staff writer — and author of "Rhubarb Renassiance" leaned into her love of one of spring's early arrivals, with compelling recipes for Rhubarb Graham Muffins, Rhubarb Mostarda and Frozen Roasted Rhubarb Meringue Pie. Find the recipes here.

A meal to remember: To kick off grilling season, contributor Meredith Deeds created a memorable and easy-to-prepare Memorial Day meal that included Grilled Butterflied Chicken With Smoky Red Chimichurri; Grilled Asparagus, Lemon and Feta Panzanella; and Chocolate Strawberry Pavlova. Find the recipes here.

Tapped out: For Minnesotans with maple trees in their yards, writer Susan Dietrich Hassler gave a helpful March tutorial on the maple syrup-making process. Find the recipe here.

Taking matters into our own hands: Lamenting the closure of Burch, staff writer Kerri Westenberg asked chef/co-owner Isaac Becker for tips on how to produce a steakhouse-quality steak at home. For this June story, the James Beard Award-winning chef obliged. Find the recipe here.

Betty Crocker favorites: On the occasion of the 100th birthday of Minnesota's most popular fictional resident, staff writer Rick Nelson spoke with General Mills executive editor Cathy Swanson Wheaton about her new cookbook, "Betty Crocker Best 100: Favorite Recipes From America's Most Trusted Cook." Two recipes from the book were published in September in the Star Tribune: Individual Chicken Pot Pies and Brownie Cookies. Find the recipes here.

Spicing things up: In July, Taste contributor and self-described "condiment queen" Lisa Golden Schroeder went all in on spicy chili crisp, calling it "the condiment you don't want to be without." The story included recipes for Japanese Grilled Chili Crisp Corn Ribs; Chili Crisp-Roasted Tomatoes With Labneh; and Coconut Caramel Semifreddo With Grilled Chili Crisp Pineapple. Find them here.

A head above: Finally, in an August iteration of her weekly "Seasonal Kitchen" column, contributor Beth Dooley extolled the (many) benefits of roasting locally grown garlic, ending with this easy-to-follow recipe.