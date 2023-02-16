A woman was sentenced to life in prison Thursday morning, one week after a Hennepin County jury convicted her of first-degree murder for shooting her 6-year-old son nine times in his booster seat and hiding his body in the trunk of her vehicle.

Julissa Thaler, 29, returned to District Judge Jay Quam's courtroom that morning where the framed school picture of Eli Hart, a toothless kindergartener, rested on the podium as Hart's loved ones stood there to share heart-wrenching victim impact statements.

"We have been sentenced to a lifetime of this pain, confusion, grief, sorrow and trauma. A lifetime without Eli," the boy's stepmother, Josephine Josephson said while standing beside her husband and Hart's father, Tory Hart.

In what prosecutors say is one of the most tragic cases they've seen, Thaler shot the boy May 20, 2022, while he was sitting in a booster seat in the back seat of her car. She reloaded the shotgun and continued firing. His body was discovered by Orono police during a traffic stop, who testified of the grisly scene they encountered when they opened the trunk to discover the boy's mangled body.

Members of that suburban police department and other detectives filled the courtroom gallery to witness Thaler's last court appearance. Many of them testified in the trial that concluded last week after four days of testimony.

It took the jury less than two hours to find her guilty of first- and second-degree murder.

But in her parting words, Thaler was defiant.

"I'm innocent. [Expletive] you all. You're garbage," she said before deputies escorted her out of the courtroom.

