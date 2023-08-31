Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A special election to fill the Hennepin County District 6 commissioner's seat will be held Tuesday, April 9, the county has announced. The opening comes after sitting District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse announced plans to resign Sept. 21 to lead a nonprofit housing organization.

The county's announcement fulfills a legal requirement that the county auditor calls the special election within seven days of the vacancy occurring. Candidate filing is expected to open Jan. 30. If a special primary is needed, it will be held March 26. More details about the special election calendar will be available in late September on the Hennepin County Elections webpage, according to a county statement.

The district includes areas of Deephaven, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, Mound, Northern Eden Prairie, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Woodland, and Wayzata.

LaTondresse was first elected in 2020; after stepping down from his seat he will lead the St. Paul-based Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative.