The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it needs at least another year to work through a backlog of nearly 1,700 untested rape kits that Minneapolis police identified in 2019.

Christina Warren, a senior attorney leading the effort to eliminate the backlog, asked the County Board in September to extend for another year a $2 million grant the county received to process the kits and investigate the cases. Another new grant application also is in the works.

Warren told commissioners that many of the cases are decades old and that it can take time to find the victims and investigate assault allegations.

"These are not just kits. They are connected to real people who suffered over many years," Warren said. "One of our primary efforts is to locate and provide information to those victim survivors, as well as, of course, conduct thorough investigations into each case."

Commissioners approved extending the grant at their regular meeting Tuesday. They also increased the amount the County Attorney's Office receives from the grant to $1,770,477.

Most of the untested kits are "restricted," which means the victim never agreed to provide the results to law enforcement for an investigation. Victims may have sought testing for sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy and other health concerns but never agreed to submit the rape kit to police, Warren told the board.

In the past, restricted kits were kept and refrigerated but typically were not sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for analysis. That changed in 2021 when the state Legislature voted to require all kits be sent to the bureau.

The $2 million grant awarded to Hennepin County in October 2020 under the U.S. Department of Justice's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has funded a project manager, two investigators, a full-time and a part-time victim advocate for the last three years. The grant also has paid for additional DNA analysts and other costs associated with processing the kits and investigating cases.

In May, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office got its first conviction related to untested rape kits when James Andrew Works was sentenced to 32 ½ years for kidnapping and raping two women at gunpoint in 2010.

In July, the BCA said it finished working its way through a backlog of nearly 2,400 untested rape kits first identified by the agency in 2015. The untested Minneapolis kits were not part of that backlog and were only identified in 2019 after a Police Department audit.