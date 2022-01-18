Minnesota health insurers are beginning to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests, but state officials advise consumers contact health plans first to ensure they can access the new benefits.

The federal requirement applies to private insurers, including all employer-sponsored group health plans, plus coverage purchased by individuals through the state's MNsure health exchange.

Different guidelines apply, however, to Medicare and Medicaid health plans.

The Biden Administration announced last week that private health insurers would be required to cover at-home COVID-19 testing costs. Insurers will pay up to $12 per individual test — or $24 for a package that contains two tests — and for up to eight tests per person per month, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

"The new rules apply to people who have private health insurance," said Julia Dreier, an assistant commissioner with the Minnesota Department of Commerce. "The best thing for people to do — because there are gaps — is for people to just call their insurance company to confirm and see what information they have available."

Commerce says a frequently-asked-questions document from the federal government is a key resource for questions about the new testing benefit, which kicked in Saturday. The program is not open to the roughly 500,000 Minnesotans covered through the original Medicare program, although the federal government is pointing those seniors to other testing options.

"At this time original Medicare cannot pay for at-home tests through this program," the federal government says in the FAQ document. "Medicare Advantage plans may offer coverage and payment for at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, so consumers covered by Medicare Advantage should check with their plan."

To learn details, people enrolled in health plan coverage should look on the back of their insurance cards for information on how to contact member services. Consumers should ask if health plans have a "direct coverage" option, Commerce says, so they can obtain at-home tests for free rather than seeking reimbursement later.

"If you pay for at-home tests out of your own pocket, you will need to find out from your health plan how to submit to get those costs reimbursed," Commerce said in a news release. "Your health plan may require you to submit receipts for reimbursement if you pay for the tests out-of-pocket."

Consumers also might need to submit a reimbursement form, the state agency says.

"Your health plan may still be in the process of establishing how you can obtain reimbursement or direct coverage," Commerce says, "but both options are required for health plans."

COVID-19 tests continue to be offered through state-run testing centers, clinics and pharmacies across Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.