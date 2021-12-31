A driver strayed into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on crash near Ely, Minn., that killed a passenger in the other vehicle, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 1 at Camp Lake Road in Morse Township, the State Patrol said. The highway was snowy and icy at the time, according to the patrol.

Killed in the crash was pickup truck passenger Patricia J. Marsnik, 72, of Ely, the patrol said.

Also in the pickup and suffering life-threatening injuries was Marsnik's husband, Raymond L. Marsnik, 80, of Ely, according to the patrol. Driving the pickup was Patricia Marsnik's brother, Robert R. Baier, 74, of Ely. The patrol said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Ryan A. Reid, 38, of Superior, Wis., was driving a Subaru Outback north on Hwy. 1, when he crossed the center line and hit the pickup head-on, the patrol said. Reid suffered life-threatening injuries.

The three surviving passenger occupants were hospitalized at Essentia Health in Duluth. All four in the vehicles were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.