Labor and delivery service at Regina Hospital in Hastings would end in February under plans recently announced by parent company Allina Health.

Expectant mothers instead will be referred to the birthing center in St. Paul run by United and Children's Minnesota hospitals. Prenatal and postnatal care and gynecology surgery services will continue to be provided at the Hastings hospital and local Allina clinics.

"We recognize that changes in services in our community can be difficult. This decision comes after countless, thoughtful discussions about how to deliver the best care to our whole community," Helen Strike, Regina president, said in a letter written to the Hastings Star Gazette.

Strike also said that many mothers are choosing to deliver their babies at hospitals outside Hastings and that Regina does not have the capability to provide services such as high-risk pregnancy care or a neonatal intensive care unit.

The hospital reported 213 births in 2019, the most recent data available on the Minnesota Department of Health website. That's down from 268 births in 2016.

The health department said Monday that it will hold an online public hearing on Nov. 18 to discuss the changes. Under a state law passed in 2021, Allina must provide reasons for the changes and its plans to provide ongoing access. Comments from the public also will be taken.