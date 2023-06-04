A prominent salesman summed up his success in the three simple words "and then some."

That salesman discovered at an early age most of the difference between average people and top performers: "The top people did what was expected of them — and then some," said Richard Weaver II, retired from a career teaching at Indiana University, the University of Massachusetts and Bowling Green State University.

"They were thoughtful of others; they were considerate and kind — and then some," he said. They more than met their obligations and responsibilities. They could be counted on in an emergency.

"These three little words," said Weaver, "could transform our society as well as your academic and personal life. It could become a philosophy of life — a way of living."

Weaver is referring to grit, a word that I've been hearing more and more in business and all facets of life. Grit helps you achieve success. Learning comes from struggle and trying things, failing and learning from your mistakes. The more you learn and practice, the easier things get.

Grit is a combination of character traits. Let's look at some of them:

Perseverance. In business, prospects may seem darkest when, really, they are about to turn. A little more perseverance, a little more effort, and what seemed a hopeless failure may turn into a glorious success. Perseverance is stamina, not intensity. It is continuous work over a long period of time.

Determination. When you study truly successful people, you'll see that they all saw opportunities, took risks, made plenty of mistakes. And when they were knocked down, they kept getting up ... and getting up ... and getting up. They owe their success to their willingness to accept change as inevitable, and their welcoming of that challenge. Determined people possess the stamina and courage to pursue their ambitions despite criticism, ridicule or unfavorable circumstances. In fact, discouragement usually spurs them on to greater things.

Resilience. We've all hit roadblocks and dead ends that can make us think twice about whether our goals are worth our efforts. Discouragement and disappointment cloud our judgment, and it's exhausting sometimes trying to figure out how to get past a problem. So, before negative thoughts lead to negative actions, develop a strategy to clear your head. Train your brain to look for positives. Researchers believe that people who embrace a positive outlook have less stress, an increased sense of well-being, better coping skills and longer life spans. Do whatever it takes to get to that attitude.

Passion. There is no substitute for passion. If you don't have an intense, burning desire for what you are doing, there's no way you'll be able to work the long, hard hours it takes to become successful. Passion is private grit. But it only works if you are good at what you are passionate about. Surround yourself with people who are passionate about their jobs. You'll catch their passion. You can't be passionate when you feel like it. You must be passionate about your job, product or cause all the time.

Courage. One of the major human virtues is courage — bravery, valor, standing up to danger, guts and nerves all rolled into one. It's easy to be ordinary. Courage is ordinary people doing extraordinary things. It takes courage to persevere when we are tempted to give up. When things seem most bleak, you must have the courage to carry on.

Mackay's Moral: No grit ... no growth ... no glory.

Harvey Mackay is a Minneapolis businessman. Contact him at 612-378-6202 or email harvey@mackay.com.