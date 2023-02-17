Classes are set to resume at St. Paul's Harding High School on Friday — a week after a student was slain and amid calls by educators for action on school safety concerns.

Students have been out of school since sophomore Devin Scott, 15, was stabbed Feb. 10 by another student in a hallway. It was the middle of his first day at the East Side school.

Scott died a short time later at Regions Hospital. On Tuesday, Nosakhere K. Holmes, 16, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree unintentional murder.

District officials responded by having police officers stationed outside five high schools and adding a third school support liaison to Harding's security team. On Thursday, the district also announced that new rules were being put in place to limit how kids enter and move about a building that holds more than 1,800 students and staff members.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) posted a letter on Facebook Thursday stating that board members and administrators had been made aware of issues involving the school's safety climate by parents and educators, and that many of those calls and emails went unanswered.

"These events are the tragically avoidable and inevitable result of inadequate SPPS school climate policies and the refusal to listen to staff and community on how to address problems before they escalate," the union said in its letter. It urged the school board to call an emergency meeting to hear from students, staff and community members.

The state's second-largest district cut ties with school resource officers, also known as SROs, in 2020 in the fallout from George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police. They were replaced with 38 school liaisons who are not armed but carry pepper spray and handcuffs. This week, Superintendent Joe Gothard said he's open to discuss adding SROs in new roles.

In its announcement Thursday night, the district said Harding's new protocols are designed to "create a safe environment for all." The rules state:

· Students who are late must enter through the main entrance, where they will receive a pass and will have five minutes to report to class.

· Increased hallway supervision will be in place, and students cannot access hallways during class time without a chaperone.

· Students will be escorted to the bathroom and bathrooms will be supervised.

· Cell phones should not be used and must be put away during class time.

On Friday, students are expected to meet in grade-level assemblies and remain in their advisory class for most of the day. Members of the district's crisis team also will be on hand to support students, officials say. Harding will resume its normal schedule Tuesday.

"St. Paul Public Schools and Harding High School would like to thank everyone who has supported our students, staff and community over the past week," Gothard was quoted as saying. "The only way we will get through this is together, and our families and SPPS community have shown that they are willing to do whatever it takes for our young people."