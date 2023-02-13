Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed at Harding High School last week was identified by police Monday as Devin Scott of St. Paul.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing or named any students involved, including the 16-year-old who was taken into police custody Friday.

A GoFundMe page was created by Devin's brother Christopher to assist the family. The brother wrote that there was a fight between Scott and another student, during which he was allegedly stabbed multiple times.

The fundraiser has raised more than $8,200 toward the $10,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

A candlelight vigil organized by the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) is planned from 6-7 p.m. Monday.

"We wanted to offer the community and teachers a chance to come together and grieve the situation and what they're feeling," said Leah VanDassor, president of SPFE, Local 28.

In response to the tragedy, St. Paul Public Schools announced short-term security changes for some of the largest high schools in partnership with the city's Police Department, including:

A third full-time school support liaison will be added to Harding's existing security team.

Two St. Paul police officers will be added on a short-term basis at Central, Como Park, Harding, Humboldt and Washington high schools. The move was requested by Superintendent Joe Gothard, according to an email to district staff from Laura Olson, director of the office of security and emergency management.

"These officers will work closely with each school's administration and security teams and remain on-site outside the school as an immediate resource," Olson said in the email, which went to district staff.

The officers will be stationed in front of the schools in case its staff need assistance, according to St. Paul Sgt. Mike Ernster. All were formerly school resource officers, he said.

Each officer was "carefully selected for their previous work with youth and knowledge of the issues impacting our community," Olson said, adding the district will be able to make adjustments as needed.

"We are working closely with SPPD to determine what the longer-term plans could look like," she said.

The district also encouraged any staff with concerns about safety at their school to work with their administrator and school safety team and report them to the district's Emergency Communications Center.

A balloon release ceremony was also planned for Devin at 6 p.m., his brother posted on Facebook.