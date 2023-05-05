When "Hamilton" takes its final bow this weekend after a sold-out five-week run at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre, the musical will be rolling out with an unexpected memento from Minnesota.

Graffiti artists have tagged one of the Broadway tour's traveling trucks, which is used as a kind of advertising billboard for the show.

The big rig trailer was parked prominently on 10th Street on the south side of the theater and was defaced about two weeks ago, according to Orpheum officials.

The graffiti that covers the rolling billboard hasn't been removed from the side of the truck because of the difficulty of cleaning it. The "Hamilton" image was applied to the trailer with a special layering technique that uses a graphic cling and so to get the graffiti off would require stripping the truck.

When the tour trucks move on to the show's next stop — Albuquerque, N.M. — it will take along an unexpected Minnesota memory.

"This is not a distinction we would like to have," said Jim Sheeley, president of upper Midwest region of Broadway Across America, which presents touring Broadway in Minneapolis. "We want to put on a much better face for touring companies that draw so many people to make our downtown vibrant and fun."