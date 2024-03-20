A new half marathon has been added to the menu of running and fitness events Twin Cities in Motion is putting on over Twin Cities Marathon Weekend.

Called the TC Half Marathon for More, the 13.1-mile race will have room for 200 runners and will be staged Oct. 6 in conjunction with the main event, the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

The half marathon is the first new offering in more than a decade and comes after last year's full marathon was called off because of excessive heat.

Registration for the half marathon for Twin Cities in Motion members began Tuesday and will open to the public on April 2, according to the Twin Cities in Motions website. Racers will pay $135 to enter, plus a $365 tax deductible donation.

The race from Lake Nokomis Beach to the finish line at the State Capitol will serve as a fundraiser for TC Kids Run Free, which allows those 18 and younger to participate in Twin Cities in Motion (TCM) events without having to pay.

"The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend has a long-standing tradition of raising money for fellow charities," TCM president Dean Orton said in a statement. "If successful in its first year supporting TCM's nonprofit mission, we will be able to invite other charities to fundraise through the most popular distance in running."

A sellout field of 8,000 runners in the full marathon and 12,000 in the popular 10-mile race are expected at the starting line Oct. 6, race officials said. Registration for the full marathon opened March 5.

Other events over the weekend include the TC 5K, the TC 10K and family events on the State Capitol grounds Oct. 5.











