The Gustavus Adolphus men's and women's basketball teams won the MIAC playoff championships on their home floor Saturday in St. Peter, Minn., with the women winning in record fashion before the men held on for a one-point victory.

The third-seeded Gusties men held off Hamline 72-71, as Pipers semifinal hero Bradley Cimperman missed a contested jumper at the buzzer. Hamline had cut a 15-point second-half deficit to one with 98 seconds left, but neither team scored from there.

Spencer Swanson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Gustavus (18-10), playing all 40 minutes. Brendal Ebel led Hamline (17-11) with 21 points.

The top-seeded Gusties women won their third consecutive conference tournament, beating Concordia (Moorhead) 66-38. The Gusties (25-2) led the Cobbers (20-5) 21-10 after a quarter and kept building from there, with the 28-point margin of victory is the largest in a title game in MIAC history — surpassing last season's 79-57 Gusties victory over Concordia.

Emma Kniefel had 15 points for Gustavus, which shot 52.8% from the floor. Concordia shot 22.6%.

Both Gusties teams earned automatic berths to the NCAA Division III tournament. The selection show will be Monday.

Etc.

• The Gophers softball team lost two games at the North Texas Invitational in Denton for the second day in a row, falling 7-6 to Texas Tech and 1-0 to Stephen F. Austin. The Gophers blew a six-run lead to the Red Raiders, who scored six runs in the sixth inning to tie it and walked off on a two-out error by second baseman Sydney Strelow in the seventh. In the second game, Aydenne Brown pitched a four-hit shutout for Stephen F. Austin.

• Jake Larson and Brady Jurgella hit home runs for the Gophers baseball team in its 8-7 loss to Northeastern in Fort Myers, Fla. Northeastern broke a 6-6 tie with a double steal in the eighth inning.

• The Gophers tennis team lost in Memphis for the second day in row, falling 4-3 to No. 48 Utah.







