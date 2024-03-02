Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Sidney Wagner had 17 points and Trine (Ind.) outlasted the Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball team in the first round of the Division III NCAA tournament, winning 61-58 in two overtimes Friday in Oshkosh, Wis.

Wagner missed two free throws with eight seconds left in the second OT to give Gustavus a chance at tying it up again, but Emma Kniefel missed a jumper and time ran out.

Kylie Baranick had 13 points and Kniefel 12 for the MIAC champion Gusties (25-3), who are 73-11 over the past three seasons.

Illinois Wesleyan 75, Concordia (Moorhead) 62: Makayla Anderson had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Dragons, who couldn't rally from a 17-point halftime deficit in Waverly, Iowa.

Wisconsin-Whitewater X, Minnesota Morris X: The host Warhawks (23-4) outscored the Cougars (17-11) 58-22 in the first half.

Men

Loras 89, Gustavus Adolphus 64: The Duhawks (24-5) shot 59% from the floor in Platteville, Wis. Wyatt Olson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the MIAC tournament champion Gusties (18-11).

Wisconsin-Platteville 89, Bethany Lutheran 52: Max Love had 27 points and the host Pioneers (24-4) dominated the second half to end the 17-game winning streak of the Vikings (24-4).