Gustav Nyquist slipped on a Wild jersey and even strapped on shoulder pads and stepped into skates for the team photo on Monday at Xcel Energy Center.

"I couldn't be more excited about this opportunity," he said after arriving in the Twin Cities on Sunday evening. "I'm really excited to be here."

But when Nyquist will suit up for a game is unclear.

The winger acquired a week ago from Columbus for a fifth-round draft pick is still on the mend from a shoulder injury, making him potentially the last piece to a puzzle the Wild scrambled Friday by adding four players and subtracting one from their roster in Jordan Greenway before the NHL trade deadline.

Marcus Johansson and John Klingberg have already debuted and Oskar Sundqvist is up next; his first game since coming over from Detroit for a fourth-round pick is expected to be Tuesday vs. Calgary.

"Obviously playing against Minnesota a bunch of times I know how hard and tough they are to play against," said Sundqvist, who was in the Central Division with St. Louis from 2017 to 2022 before joining the Red Wings. "I'm very excited to be here and be a part of this team and hopefully go on a long playoff run."

Greenway's exit to Buffalo for a second-round draft pick and 2024 fifth-rounder was in conjunction with Sundqvist's arrival, and Sundqvist offers a similar style.

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the winger has a knack for the forecheck and is mindful of being responsible at both ends of the rink. He had seven goals and 14 assists in 52 games with Detroit while also taking shifts on the penalty kill.

He will team up with Marcus Foligno and Frederick Gaudreau, slotting in at right wing.

"We're a physical hockey club that wants to play that type of a game, and he is a guy that will fit right in," coach Dean Evason said. "Playing with Moose, should be a handful to look after down low, for sure. Looking forward to seeing that line play."

What Sundqvist also brings is a Stanley Cup: He scored four goals and factored in five others while appearing in all but one of the Blues' playoff games during their championship run in 2019.

"Playoff experience is important and knowing how it is to go through all that you have to go through during the playoffs," Sundqvist said. "Definitely important. I'll try to do my best and help in my way to show a little bit of playoff experience."

As for Nyquist, he hasn't been to the postseason since the bubble tournament in 2020 but now has a chance to compete again after moving to the Wild from the last-place Blue Jackets.

After he was hurt Jan. 25 at Edmonton, Columbus announced Nyquist was expected to be out for the rest of the regular season. But General Manager Bill Guerin checked in and learned that wasn't the case before trading for Nyquist.

Still, Nyquist said it's hard to put a timeline on his recovery.

"Everyone is on the same page with what we need to do," said Nyquist, who called skating a goal in the near future. "Just a matter of how fast we get there. We'll see. Hopefully sooner than later."

Billed as a quick-skating playmaker with hockey sense, Nyquist tallied 10 goals and 12 assists through 48 games before the injury and anticipated his role with the Wild as doing "everything in my power to help the team the best way I can.

"Wherever that is, I'll be ready to go."

In the meantime, Nyquist is planning on hanging around the team, sitting in on meetings and going on the upcoming road trip to San Jose, Arizona and St. Louis to get familiar with the group.

"I'm really excited that Minny took a chance," he said. "Hoping for me to heal up quickly and get out on the ice. I couldn't be more excited to be here and play playoff hockey again hopefully."