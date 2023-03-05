The Wild haven't integrated all their recent trade acquisitions into their lineup, with Gustav Nyquist still on the mend from injury and weather delaying Oskar Sundqvist's arrival.

But the early impact from the other additions is a much-needed scoring jolt after the new-look trio of Marcus Johansson, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy led the offense in a 3-0 dismantling of Calgary on Saturday that sealed a fourth consecutive win for the Wild while also extending their season-best point streak to nine games.

"That was our hope, that that line would catch some chemistry," coach Dean Evason said, "and we've seen a bit already."

In their second game together, Johansson, Boldy and Eriksson Ek looked like a unit that had been intact for much longer.

They combined for two goals and five points, including an assist for Johansson that counted as his first point with the Wild since he began a second stint with the organization after coming over in a trade from Washington last Tuesday.

He was posted up in the slot on the Wild's first tally in the first period, getting a piece of Boldy's shot before Eriksson Ek deflected it again into the net. Boldy received the puck from John Klingberg, who made an effective debut since he was moved from Anaheim just before the NHL trade deadline expired on Friday; the defenseman logged almost 20 minutes, skated on the power play and was on the ice for all three Wild goals.

"It's nice to see somebody come in and fit in like that and feel comfortable," Evason said. "But he's a pro obviously. He's been around. He knows what to do."

Eriksson Ek's finish was his first in nine games and with goaltender Filip Gustavsson pitching a 31-save shutout, that would have been enough offense for another one of the Wild's signature one-goal wins.

Instead, the team registered their largest margin of victory since a 5-1 blitz against Tampa Bay on Jan. 4.

Next up was Marcus Foligno, who snapped an 18-game goalless skid when he batted in a puck during the third period after a change of address in the lineup; Foligno used to skate in Johansson's spot but delivered alongside Frederick Gaudreau and Sam Steel on Saturday.

Then in the waning minutes, Boldy buried the rebound off an Eriksson Ek backhander to nix his 15-game dry spell.

Overall, their line with Johansson sprayed 13 shots on net, including a game-high seven from Eriksson Ek, and they totaled 19 shot attempts.

"We're all moving our legs and moving the puck," Johansson said, "and I also feel like any one of us can play anywhere. So, we don't have to look for the right positions or anything like that. We can all just kind of go and fill in for each other.

"It makes it easier — you don't have to think that much and just gotta play. I think that's the No. 1 thing."

This was just the second game out of the past four Kirill Kaprizov wasn't responsible for the team's entire production.

Kaprizov and linemates Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello were major factors as the Wild began to assemble their current 8-0-1 tear, but in the last five games five different players have capitalized besides Kaprizov — a sign of the balanced scoring that had been missing even while the team was banking points.

And although Nyquist continues to heal up a shoulder injury that didn't dissuade the Wild from bringing him in from Columbus, the team will have another opportunity to spark their forward group when they incorporate Sundqvist after he was sent over from Detroit last Friday.

"To get some other people scoring, especially on the road when obviously teams are paying special attention to Hartzy's line, it's nice for other guys to chip in," Evason said.