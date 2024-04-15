Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A shooting in Minneapolis wounded three people, one critically, and two people suspects were arrested, officials said Monday.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of N. Lowry Avenue and prompted several people to call 911, police said.

Officers dispatched to the scene found what police said was evidence of gunfire, and early indications are that the shots came from a vehicle.

Three people arrived at North Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. A man in his 30s had life-threatening wounds, while another man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s suffered less serious wounds, according to police.

Officers stopped a vehicle at N. Dowling and Penn avenues and arrested two suspects in the shooting, men ages 27 and 28, police said. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.



