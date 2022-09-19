See more of the story

CLEVELAND — Sonny Gray got hurt, and the Twins got hammered. It's hard to imagine a more symbolic sendoff against the first-place Guardians.

Cleveland racked up four runs before Gray's hamstring forced him out of the game, and seven more against the Twins' bullpen, finishing off a championship-level weekend rout of the former first-place Twins with an 11-4 victory at Progressive Field.

The Guardians won four times in this five-game series that the Twins had hoped would salvage their season. Instead, Minnesota moves on to Kansas City facing a seven-game deficit with 15 games to play. Essentially, this weekend crowned the new AL Central champions.

Josh Naylor crushed a first-inning home run off Gray, Amed Rosario connected off rookie Ronny Henriquez for a three-run shot that made it 7-3 in the sixth, and Luke Maile added one against Jorge Lopez.

BOXSCORE: Cleveland 11, Twins 4

Nick Gordon homered for the Twins and Luis Arraez, who started the day leading the American League in hitting, was 1-for-3 to keep his average at .317.

Twins set records with 60 players, 37 pitchers and 12 rookie debuts

Ronny Henriquez played in his first game for the Twins on Monday in Cleveland and increased the number in each category.