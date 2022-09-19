Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse give a eulogy of sorts for a Twins season that isn't officially over but might as well be after they lost the first three games of a critical series against Cleveland. The opening game of the series was another dominant but short start — this time by Bailey Ober — wasted by a poor finish. The sum total of a 73-73 season-to-date has Reusse thinking the Twins need to re-evaluate and make some changes after the year is done.

Plus Rand and Reusse talk about the dominant Gophers football team and set up the Vikings' Monday Night Football game, noting that both teams have a great opportunity against weak competition this season. And what has happened to Minnesota United?

