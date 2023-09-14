Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Starting Friday, passengers traveling on Jefferson Lines and Greyhound buses will catch their rides at a new stop in downtown Minneapolis.

The companies, along with Flixbus and Land to Air Express, are moving operations from a bus station at 950 Hawthorne Avenue to Ramp B on 2nd Avenue N. near Target Field.

"We feel that will provide for a better customer experience," said Kevin Pursey, a spokesman for Minneapolis-based Jefferson Lines.

At the new stop, passengers will have easier access to light-rail trains and other transit options. And for buses, the location on the lower level of Ramp B will allow for easier and quicker entries and exits from downtown, Pursey said.

It is not immediately clear what will happen to the current depot, where buses have stopped for more than 20 years. The space is owned by the city of Minneapolis.

"The city is examining potential uses for the space," said spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

Jefferson operates 24 buses in and out of Minneapolis each day, serving between 400 and 500 riders, Pursey said.

Greyhound, Flixbus and Land To Air, a shuttle service that runs between Mankato and the Twin Cities, collectively operate another 20 trips.

"Greyhound is very excited to begin service from the 2nd Avenue location," said John Young, Greyhound's District Manager for Minnesota. "Customers will have access to multiple restaurants and hotels within a short walk from the station. That's what is great about being in the middle of downtown Minneapolis."