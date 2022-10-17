The Packers dropped to .500 on Sunday after their surprising 27-10 loss at Lambeau Field to the New York Jets. Does it make you happy that their fans are so unhappy?

Here's some of what was being said and written after Sunday's game.

From Packersnews.com: The boos were as cold as the temperature on this mid-October afternoon inside Lambeau Field. They chased the Green Bay Packers offense off the field more than once, to the sideline where it could do no more damage, until fans did the unthinkable with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter. That's when the exodus from Lambeau Field's bleacher bowl began. The Packers were only two touchdowns behind, significant but not insurmountable in the Aaron Rodgers era. It didn't matter. These fans had seen enough.

Trolling by a rookie: Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner celebrated his team's victory by walking off the field by wearing a cheesehead — until it was knocked off by Green Bay's Alan Lazard. Also, Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on Aaron Rodgers: "He was definitely frustrated. That's our objective every week, to piss off every quarterback we line up against in a smart, dominant, violent way. I think we were successful in doing that." Story and video.

Also on video: Aaron Rodgers reacts to losing.

Just how bad are the Packers? Take a listen to this venting session from the Acme Packing Company to hear about a defense that can't stop the run, an offense that can't score points and more sore spots.

Packers run into Williams Wall 2.0: Remember when the Vikings had Pat Williams and Kevin Williams at defensive tackle to create havoc? The Jets have defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and his brother Quincy, a linebacker. Here's what Quincy said about Quinnen after the game in the New York Post: "What did I see out of my brother? Animal. He couldn't be stopped. Can't be stopped. He's half-human, half-amazing with a little bit of alien.''

And, finally, some more from Packers Twitter:

Need more? Tap on this one.