Grand Catch, the seafood boil eatery on St. Paul's Grand Avenue from brothers Sameh and Saed Wadi, is closing April 30.

The restaurant began as a collaboration with the Wadis, building owners Leo and Beth Judah, who also own and operate Shish next door, and Thien Ly, who owns Cajun Deli in Brooklyn Park. Tossing all that hospitality industry experience into a big pot of seafood boil meant a lively menu of seafood-centric dishes filled with Cajun and Thai influences. That includes the traditional Cajun seafood boils with spice options that lean into Isaan heat with fiery fresh peppers.

The eye-popping interior includes custom wallpaper advertising Old Bae in the style of Old Bay (and several other inside jokes), a couple of pink neon moments and a comfortable interior for cracking into crab legs. A full bar served up a variety of tropical-influenced drinks. During the summer, patio tables were covered in oil cloth and tucked away from the busy thoroughfare.

It all was a pre-pandemic recipe for a fun time with friends, but the past two years have been challenging. When the time came to decide to renew its lease, the ownership instead decided it was time to end this era.

In a social media post the restaurant said, "It's been a fantastic four and a half years with lots of highs (and some major lows). We are extremely grateful to all of our employees, past and present, for having been an important part of this wonderful ride. Your hard work and dedication is unparalleled."

The collaborative's other independently owned eateries — World Street Kitchen, Shish and Cajun Deli — remain open.

1672 Grand Av., St. Paul, grandcatchmn.com. Open 4-9 p.m. through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.