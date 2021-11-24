Minnesota's Thanksgiving turkey, a handsome bird named Harold, posed for photos and met with Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of the press in front of the State Capitol Wednesday.

The fluffy white turkey will live, unlike many of his predecessors, and will retire on a hobby farm in Paynesville.

In past years, the turkey lucky enough to meet the governor was no luckier than his fellow brethren after its big day. "We don't raise the turkeys to be pardoned," a former Minnesota Turkey Growers Association president told the Star Tribune.

The turkey presentation with state leaders and the growers association comes after a year after the annual ritual was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic was still front of mind at this year's presentation. State leaders recalled the early days of the pandemic when food supply was a major concern. Farmers and growers stepped up to make sure there was enough food to go around, Walz said.

Minnesota produces more turkeys than any other state. Walz thanked the growers for their hard work in a billion dollar industry that employs thousands of Minnesotans.

"Many our producers are truly family farms, generations of family farms that make a difference," Walz said.

A table decorated with whole turkeys and typical grocery store products including ground turkey and turkey sausage sat just feet away from Harold and Gilbert, another turkey from River Farm who was not lucky enough to meet the governor.

"Chances are if you're eating turkey across this country, it came from Minnesota," Walz told the growers, who cheered.

Hunger continues to be a concern for many families, with rates of food shelf usage rivaling that of last year, said Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions, a nonprofit addressing food insecurity in Minnesota.

Flanagan said 449,000 Minnesotans are currently accessing SNAP benefits.

"My family growing up relied on SNAP and local food shelves, and I want Minnesotans to know there's no shame in asking for help," Flanagan said.

The Turkey Growers Association gifted a $10,000 check to Hunger Solutions.

Flanagan encouraged Minnesotans in need to see what benefits they qualify for at mnbenefits.mn.gov. Find a free meal on Thanksgiving here.

Harold and Gilbert will live out their days and many Thanksgivings to come roaming a farm in Paynesville.