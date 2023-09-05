Gov. Tim Walz says he's open to calling a special legislative session to clarify a controversial new law on student restraints that has led some law enforcement agencies to pull officers from schools.

Walz said at a back-to-school event in Bloomington on Tuesday that "we all want a solution" to confusion over a law passed in May that restricts the kinds of physical holds police can place students in. Police agencies and groups representing law enforcement have said it will limit their ability to resolve problems in schools.

"At this point in time we don't know exactly what that's going to look like," Walz said. "I'm certainly open to anything that provides a solution to that, if that means the Legislature working it out."

His comments come after Moorhead and the state's largest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, pulled most of its school resource officers over concerns about the law, which prohibits officers from putting students in the prone position or restraints that restrict breathing or prohibit a child from signaling distress.

Some police groups and county attorneys have interpreted the law to prevent most physical restraints unless the threat of bodily harm or death is "imminent." Last week, legislative Republicans held a news conference to encourage Walz to call lawmakers back and repeal the law and provide more clarity to law enforcement. Only the governor can summon lawmakers into a special session.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a legal opinion saying the law doesn't bar officers from "reasonable" uses of force. Walz, who first commented about the possibility of a special session to WCCO over the weekend, said Tuesday said Ellison's opinion has satisfied some districts, but others have told his office that the law still lacks clarity.

"Is there a solution that works best to make sure that we have those trusted adults in the building where the districts want them to be, and that it satisfies everyone?" Walz said.

"The issue around the use of force in these situations is such a rarity in these situations. The value of the [school resource officers] in the building is the adult relationships that are built long before anything happens, all of those things get averted when we have those relationships," he added.

Some districts are still reacting to the new law as students head back to classrooms on Tuesday. Late last week, St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton announced the department will suspend its school resource officer program amid uncertainty over the law.

The program dates back at least three decades and has grown from one school resource officer to six officers and a sergeant who provide in-school programming and security services at district-related games and events. While the program is suspended, officers will be assigned to cover calls for service in the district and other school-related events.

"We look forward to re-implementing this program as soon as the law has been changed to eliminate the ambiguity and conflict with other governing laws and policies, all of which were created when the new legislation went into effect," Oxton said in a release.

Walz said there's a middle ground to be reached that he hopes will satisfy everyone.

"All of us want our buildings safe and all of us want to make sure that excessive force is not used on our students, and finding that middle ground shouldn't be all that difficult."

Staff writers Jenny Berg and Eder Campuzano contributed to this report