Call it Academic Opening Day. Or the great School Tip-Off. Maybe kickoff?

Tuesday marks the first day of school for most Minnesota students — more than 800,000 kids are heading back into the classroom for a new year.

In many ways, school will look much like it did last fall.

Educators are still grappling with slides in math and reading proficiency that preceded the pandemic but were exacerbated by the extended length of time students were out of the classroom. Legislators and educators hope a renewed focus on phonics in the classroom and a slate of state-approved reading programs reverse the trend.

But the new school year will also bring a host of changes.

Gone are the days of paying for lunch and breakfast at school after the state Legislature passed a bill making meals free for students in public schools and some private institutions. Bathrooms will be stocked with free menstrual products as a result of legislation aimed at reducing inequity among students who can't afford pads and tampons. And some school safety drills will look a little different than they did before — students will undergo an hour of violence prevention training during the year and teachers must host classroom discussions after lockdown and lock-out drills.

School resource officer programs will also look different on some campuses amid debate over a controversial new law that limits student restraints. The disagreement prompted law enforcement to pull officers from schools in Moorhead, among other districts. Anoka-Hennepin, the state's largest district, lost all but one of its school resource officers.

In places such as the Rochester, Bloomington and South Washington County districts, however, police departments will still station officers in middle and high schools.

