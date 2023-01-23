After a year of campaign trail fights over how to tackle violent crime, DFL Gov. Tim Walz is detailing his public safety plan that includes $300 million for local governments.

Walz presented his vision for spending on safety, health and housing Monday morning, before debuting his full two-year budget on Tuesday. The governor hopes to act on the long-held goal of opening up the public insurance program MinnesotaCare to allow more people to buy into it. He is also pushing for significant spending to help people afford down payments and preserve affordable housing.

Clashes over crime permeated last year's campaign trail politics, particularly in the governor's race where Walz's GOP opponent Scott Jensen made "safe streets" a campaign trail slogan.

Disagreements over how to address crime were a key point of contention that contributed to the breakdown in negotiations last year between Walz and the then-divided Legislature. Walz and DFL legislators had pushed for more community-centered solutions while Republican wanted more money for law enforcement and tougher penalties.

Democrats now control both the House and Senate and are introducing their own public safety-focused efforts. Two gun control measures were among the first bills they introduced this year. The bills would expand criminal background checks for gun transfers and allow law enforcement to temporarily take away someone's firearms.

The governor is also pushing for those gun control measures and other efforts, such as making 21 the minimum age to buy military-style firearms and prohibiting high-capacity magazines.

But the biggest piece of his public safety spending plan is the $300 million in aid, which would go to cities, counties and tribal governments. Walz pressed for that same amount last year. Communities would receive different sums based on their population.

Housing is another major piece of the governor's proposal Monday. His total "housing stability" proposal — which ranges from homelessness prevention to workforce housing grants — amounts to nearly $957 million over the next two years. However, he proposed far less for rent assistance than the massive voucher program that DFL legislators would like to see.

His health spending plans include $17 million over two years for the MinnesotaCare buy-in to allow more people to enroll in that program, which has long been a goal of the Walz administration and Democratic lawmakers. He also aims to expand kids' eligibility for Medical Assistance, the state's Medicaid program for low-income residents.

The governor's budget includes tens of millions of dollars in the next two years to improve mental health services, including funds to help children with serious mental health challenges stay at residential facilities.

While state spending on COVID-19 has dwindled, pandemic-related cash remains a piece of Walz's budget as he aims to prevent people from losing health care coverage and put some dollars toward helping long COVID survivors.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.