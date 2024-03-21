NCAA WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Thursday-Saturday at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Thursday: First round, 11 a.m., ESPNU; second round, consolations, 6 p.m., ESPN

Friday: Quarterfinals, consolations, 11 a.m., ESPNU; semifinals, blood round, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: Medal round, 10 a.m., ESPNU; championship matches, 6 p.m., ESPN

Live results: trackwrestling.com

Randy Johnson's preview:

Team tournament rankings (Intermatwrestle.com): 1. Penn State, 2. Iowa, 3. North Carolina State, 4. Cornell, 5. Lehigh, 6. Iowa State, 7. Michigan, 8. Arizona State, 9. Nebraska, 10. Oklahoma State, 11. Ohio State, 12. Missouri, 13. Northern Iowa, 14. Gophers, 15. Virginia Tech

Top seeds, plus Gophers:

125 pounds: 1. Braeden Davis, Penn State; 9. Patrick McKee, Gophers

133: 1. Daton Fix, Oklahoma State; 20. Tyler Wells, Gophers

141: 1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State; 27. Vance VomBaur, Gophers

149: 1. Ridge Lovett, Nebraska; 23. Drew Roberts, Gophers

157: 1. Levi Haines, Penn State; 13. Michael Blockhus, Gophers

165: 1. Keegan O'Toole, Missouri; 27. Blaine Brenner, Gophers

174: 1. Mehki Lewis, Virginia Tech; 24. Andrew Sparks, Gophers

184: 1. Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa; 2. Isaiah Salazar, Gophers

197: 1. Aaron Brooks, Penn State; 22. Garrett Joles, Gophers

Hwt: 1. Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State; 31. Bennett Tabor, Gophers

Forecast: Penn State, which has won 10 of the past 12 NCAA championships, is the heavy favorite to win its third consecutive title. The Nittany Lions have the top seed in four of the 10 weight classes, and that doesn't include 174-pounder Carter Starocci, a three-time NCAA champion who's seeded ninth after injury defaulting out of the Big Ten tournament. Penn State heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet, a former Simley standout, goes for his first national title. Second-ranked Iowa and No. 3 North Carolina State should be in the mix for second, along with Cornell, Lehigh and Iowa State.

Gophers outlook: Minnesota finished seventh in the Big Ten tournament, qualifying seven wrestlers and having three earn at-large bids. One of those at-large bids went to 157-pounder Michael Blockus, who injury defaulted out of the Big Ten tournament. Blockhus (15-3) is the No. 13 seed but is ranked No. 5 in the Intermatwrestle.com poll. Gophers 184-pounder Isaiah Salazar won the Big Ten title and is the No. 2 seed with a 21-1 record. Patrick McKee, at 125 pounds, was runner-up at the Big Ten meet and is the No. 9 seed. McKee (15-6) finished third in the NCAA tournament at 125 in 2021 and fifth in 2022.

. . .

