The Gophers wrestling program on Monday received a commitment from Koy Hopke of Amery, Wis., the nation's top-ranked heavyweight in the 2024 recruiting class.

Hopke, the 2022 Under-17 freestyle heavyweight world champion, announced his decision on Twitter, posting, "Beyond excited to announce my commitment to the Minnesota Gophers! I am grateful to my family, coaches, teammates and the many great coaches I have met through this recruiting process. Looking forward to what the future holds!''

A three-time Wisconsin high school state champion, Hopke is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2024 class as judged by the wrestling website MatScouts. Along with his freestyle world title, he finished eighth in Greco-Roman at the 2022 Under-17 world championships.

Hopke joins a program that has been known for producing standout heavyweights, including two-time NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, two-time NCAA champs Cole Konrad and Tony Nelson and one-time NCAA titlist and former UFC champ Brock Lesnar.