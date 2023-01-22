Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Josefin Bouveng scored an unassisted goal in the first period and No. 3 Minnesota went on to a 4-1 victory over Bemidji State on Saturday in women's hockey at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn.

The Gophers have won 10 games in a row, and in all 10 games they scored first.

Abbey Murphy gave the Gophers (20-3-2) a 2-0 lead late in the second period with a rising backhander for her 16th goal of the season.

Claire Vekich answered shortly after for Bemidji State (4-21-1) on a power play for the Beavers' first and only goal of the series.

The Gophers closed the scoring with two third-period goals, by Abigail Boreen's and Grace Zumwinkle, her NCAA-leading 21st goal of the season.

Bemidji managed only one shot on goal in the third period.

Gophers sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter made 18 saves for her 17th win of the season. Bemidji State's Hannah Hogenson made 38 saves.

"I'm really proud of our team for fighting through some adversity with a one-goal lead heading into the third," Gophers coach Brad Frost said.

Minnesota held the Beavers to one shot in the third period.

The Gophers' 10-game streak of scoring at least one power-play goal ended.