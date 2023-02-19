The Gophers' reign as WCHA regular-season champions ended Sunday when top-ranked Ohio State scored three third-period goals to rally to a 3-1 victory over No. 6 Wisconsin in Madison.

The Buckeyes trailed No. 4 Minnesota 68 points to 67 in the standings entering the final game of the regular season and needed a win in either regulation (three points) or overtime/shootout (two points) to claim the title. The Gophers owned the head-to-tiebreaker.

Emma Matlais scored a power-play goal 15:43 of the third period, and Madison Bizal followed with power-play tallies with 55 and 25 seconds left in regulation to secure the title for Ohio State. Laila Edwards had given Wisconsin a 1-0 lead at 7:17 of the third.

Ohio State will be the No. 1 seed in the WCHA tournament and will be host to a best-of-three first-round series against last-place Bemidji State on Friday through Sunday. The No. 2 seed Gophers will face No. 7 St. Thomas at Ridder Arena. The Gophers swept the Tommies in Mendota Heights over the weekend, winning 2-1 in overtime on Friday and 4-2 Saturday.

The other first-round matchups are No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 6 seed Minnesota State Mankato, and No. 4 seed Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 5 seed St. Cloud State.